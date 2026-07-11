Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 50,134 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,422 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 50,134 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,212 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $38,884,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 46,065 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 25,532 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KGI Securities cut shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.3%

AAPL stock opened at $315.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.26. The company has a market cap of $4.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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