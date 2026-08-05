Kopion Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Kopion Asset Management LLC cut its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,088 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 113,606 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for approximately 10.1% of Kopion Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Varonis Systems worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,418,273 shares of the technology company's stock worth $440,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,409,487 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 966,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 732,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 409,966 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.05.

Read Our Latest Report on VRNS

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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