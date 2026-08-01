Korn/Ferry International $KFY Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,104 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 53,393 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Korn/Ferry International worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,477 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,649,000 after purchasing an additional 44,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,475,576 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $243,221,000 after buying an additional 1,132,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,385 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $189,065,000 after acquiring an additional 122,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,452 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $132,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,922 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company's stock.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $768.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.35 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Korn/Ferry International's payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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