Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,821 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $67,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

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More Cisco Systems News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,114,244. The firm's 50 day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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