Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,800 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 603 shares of the construction company's stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,401,904.05. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded down $28.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,752.95. The company had a trading volume of 368,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,042. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.99 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,883.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,513.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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