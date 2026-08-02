Krane Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Krane Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Applied Materials makes up about 0.5% of Krane Financial Solutions LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 32.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $507.67 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $550.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $739.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.53, for a total transaction of $6,335,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 346,642 shares in the company, valued at $219,608,106.26. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total value of $5,092,941.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 134,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $550.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $599.19.

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Trending Headlines about Applied Materials

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Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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