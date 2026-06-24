Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 5,725 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,046 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO now owns 751 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company's stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company's stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 881 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $356.70 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $243.34 and a 1 year high of $364.70. The company has a market capitalization of $372.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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