Krilogy Financial LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,740 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

SCHW opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,926,868. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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