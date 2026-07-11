Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company's stock worth $673,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,813 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company's stock worth $581,610,000 after buying an additional 1,124,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company's stock worth $487,685,000 after buying an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company's stock worth $479,258,000 after buying an additional 1,061,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,837 shares of the company's stock worth $171,947,000 after buying an additional 190,383 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 77,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $8,864,450.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 244,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,151,749.68. This represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,578,800 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $168,142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,573,099.50. This trade represents a 86.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,661,505 shares of company stock valued at $392,385,535. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.95. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $130.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Loop Capital set a $97.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

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