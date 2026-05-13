L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,631 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $124.47 and a 1-year high of $223.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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