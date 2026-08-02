L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,606 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,565 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $68,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Key L3Harris Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected Q2 performance: L3Harris reported adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share versus the $2.80 consensus, while revenue reached $5.88 billion, exceeding estimates of $5.81 billion and increasing 8.4% year over year. Growth was broad-based, with particularly strong weapons demand. L3Harris Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, 2026 Outlook Raised

L3Harris reported adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share versus the $2.80 consensus, while revenue reached $5.88 billion, exceeding estimates of $5.81 billion and increasing 8.4% year over year. Growth was broad-based, with particularly strong weapons demand. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and record demand: Management increased its 2026 guidance to $11.80-$12.00 in earnings per share. The company also reported a record $42 billion backlog, stronger orders, wider margins and improved cash flow, offering greater visibility into future revenue. L3Harris’ Record Backlog Makes Its Stock Sell-Off Look Overdone

Management increased its 2026 guidance to $11.80-$12.00 in earnings per share. The company also reported a record $42 billion backlog, stronger orders, wider margins and improved cash flow, offering greater visibility into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Upside in valuation: Susquehanna maintained a positive rating despite reducing its price target from $410 to $350, still implying substantial upside. Zacks also characterized L3Harris as a strong value stock, which may attract investors seeking defense exposure at a lower valuation. Here’s Why L3Harris Is a Strong Value Stock

Susquehanna maintained a positive rating despite reducing its price target from $410 to $350, still implying substantial upside. Zacks also characterized L3Harris as a strong value stock, which may attract investors seeking defense exposure at a lower valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its target from $330 to $310 and assigned a neutral rating, while still indicating potential appreciation from recent trading levels. Another report cited a $310 target from the firm. L3Harris Given New Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane lowered its target from $330 to $310 and assigned a neutral rating, while still indicating potential appreciation from recent trading levels. Another report cited a $310 target from the firm. Negative Sentiment: Capital-markets setback and recent weakness: L3Harris paused plans for an IPO of its missile-solutions business, saying the market undervalues the unit. The decision may delay a potential valuation catalyst, while the stock recently reached a new 52-week low after an analyst downgrade. L3Harris Pauses IPO of Missile Solutions Business

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $277.53 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $297.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $262.68 and a 52-week high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.33. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.17%.The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here