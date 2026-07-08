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Lam Research Corporation $LRCX is Eads & Heald Wealth Management's 3rd Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its Lam Research stake by 17.6% in the first quarter, but LRCX still ranks as its 3rd-largest position at about $4.05 million.
  • Lam Research has been getting strong analyst support, with multiple firms raising price targets and 28 analysts currently rating it a Buy, while MarketBeat shows an average Moderate Buy rating.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations on both EPS and revenue, and it also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share payable July 8.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lam Research.

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.0% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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