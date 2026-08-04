Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 6.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $105,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list and its list of top momentum stocks for August 3. These ratings may attract additional buying interest by highlighting improving earnings and price momentum. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Lam Research was added to Zacks’ list and its list of top momentum stocks for August 3. These ratings may attract additional buying interest by highlighting improving earnings and price momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Lam Research’s record fiscal-year performance, including record June-quarter revenue, operating margin and earnings per share. The company’s latest results also exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue growth of 30% year over year and stronger-than-expected earnings, reinforcing the semiconductor-equipment maker’s growth outlook. What a $10,000 Investment in Lam Research 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Recent coverage emphasized Lam Research’s record fiscal-year performance, including record June-quarter revenue, operating margin and earnings per share. The company’s latest results also exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue growth of 30% year over year and stronger-than-expected earnings, reinforcing the semiconductor-equipment maker’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly bullish, with Needham reiterating its Buy rating and other analysts identifying LRCX among attractive technology stocks. This supports the view that demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment remains durable. Lam Research's Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham

Analyst coverage remains broadly bullish, with Needham reiterating its Buy rating and other analysts identifying LRCX among attractive technology stocks. This supports the view that demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment remains durable. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor-sector coverage noted that some air has come out of the chip-stock rally. Although the article focused on a bearish leveraged ETF rather than LRCX, it signals elevated volatility and the possibility of further rotations within semiconductor stocks. Semiconductor Outlook Bodes Well for This ETF

Semiconductor-sector coverage noted that some air has come out of the chip-stock rally. Although the article focused on a bearish leveraged ETF rather than LRCX, it signals elevated volatility and the possibility of further rotations within semiconductor stocks. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley Financial cut its Lam Research price target to $350, while a separate report cited trading weakness following an analyst downgrade. The actions could weigh on sentiment, particularly given LRCX’s elevated valuation despite its strong growth. B. Riley Cuts Lam Research Price Target

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LRCX opened at $294.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 67.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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