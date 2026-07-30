Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,265,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.74% of Lam Research worth $1,975,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bayban acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,250,190. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $252.35 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $364.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research earned $1.82 per share , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record $6.72 billion , slightly exceeding estimates. Lam Research Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Lam Research earned , above the $1.69 analyst consensus and up from $1.33 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30% year over year to a record , slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Lam Research Forecasts Strong Revenue on AI Boom

The company issued substantially stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance, calling for revenue of and EPS of , versus consensus estimates of $7.0 billion and $1.81, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Lam Research Posts Record Quarterly Revenue

Management cited robust demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, particularly from continued artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment and advanced chip production. The outlook suggests AI-related capital spending is supporting near-term orders. Neutral Sentiment: The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation.

The results were broadly viewed as a beat-and-raise report, although investors are assessing whether the unusually strong outlook is sustainable given Lam Research’s cyclical semiconductor-equipment business and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: LRCX remained under pressure amid a broad semiconductor pullback, tighter Federal Reserve expectations, Middle East tensions and renewed concerns that advances in Chinese lithography could alter China’s demand for foreign chipmaking equipment. These sector and geopolitical risks overshadowed the favorable quarterly figures. Lam Research Is Down After China Lithography Jitters

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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