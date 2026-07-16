Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,932,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 297,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Lam Research worth $1,908,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,489,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1%

LRCX stock opened at $335.43 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $338.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

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About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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