Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,073 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $890,040,000 after buying an additional 3,649,553 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3,826.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $592,176,000 after buying an additional 3,371,283 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s June-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of $6.72 billion, earnings of $1.82 per share and year-over-year revenue growth of 30%. Management’s September-quarter outlook—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue, about 52% gross margin and 39.5% operating margin—suggests accelerating demand for wafer-fabrication equipment. Lam Research Climbs as Strong Earnings and AI-Driven Chip Spending Optimism Support Shares

Lam Research’s June-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of $6.72 billion, earnings of $1.82 per share and year-over-year revenue growth of 30%. Management’s September-quarter outlook—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue, about 52% gross margin and 39.5% operating margin—suggests accelerating demand for wafer-fabrication equipment. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reassessing the outlook for AI-related chip manufacturing as cloud providers expand data-center capacity. A Bank of America forecast calling for $1.18 trillion in cloud spending could support additional processor and memory production, benefiting equipment suppliers such as LRCX. BofA’s $1.18T cloud forecast puts 3 chip stocks in focus

Investors are reassessing the outlook for AI-related chip manufacturing as cloud providers expand data-center capacity. A Bank of America forecast calling for $1.18 trillion in cloud spending could support additional processor and memory production, benefiting equipment suppliers such as LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research has received favorable investor and analyst commentary, including Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy and inclusion among efficient growth stocks. Recent analyst targets have generally remained above the current trading level, with a reported median target of $375. Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks With Strong Growth Potential

Lam Research has received favorable investor and analyst commentary, including Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy and inclusion among efficient growth stocks. Recent analyst targets have generally remained above the current trading level, with a reported median target of $375. Neutral Sentiment: The semiconductor sector’s broad rebound and renewed enthusiasm for the AI trade are supporting equipment stocks, but sector-wide rallies can also increase volatility and valuation risk.

The semiconductor sector’s broad rebound and renewed enthusiasm for the AI trade are supporting equipment stocks, but sector-wide rallies can also increase volatility and valuation risk. Negative Sentiment: Despite record results and strong AI demand, LRCX has fallen about 16% over the past month, indicating that investors remain concerned about its elevated valuation and the sustainability of rapid growth. Lam Research Plunges 16% in a Month: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Despite record results and strong AI demand, LRCX has fallen about 16% over the past month, indicating that investors remain concerned about its elevated valuation and the sustainability of rapid growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity is a cautionary signal: executives made numerous open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months. Institutional positioning was mixed, with some large investors adding shares while others reduced exposure.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 7.9%

Lam Research stock opened at $317.74 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $397.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $340.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 31.27%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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