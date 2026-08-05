Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,912 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 7.9%

Lam Research stock opened at $317.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $340.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.20. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 31.27%.The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s June-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of $6.72 billion, earnings of $1.82 per share and year-over-year revenue growth of 30%. Management’s September-quarter outlook—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue, about 52% gross margin and 39.5% operating margin—suggests accelerating demand for wafer-fabrication equipment. Lam Research Climbs as Strong Earnings and AI-Driven Chip Spending Optimism Support Shares

Lam Research’s June-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of $6.72 billion, earnings of $1.82 per share and year-over-year revenue growth of 30%. Management’s September-quarter outlook—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue, about 52% gross margin and 39.5% operating margin—suggests accelerating demand for wafer-fabrication equipment. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reassessing the outlook for AI-related chip manufacturing as cloud providers expand data-center capacity. A Bank of America forecast calling for $1.18 trillion in cloud spending could support additional processor and memory production, benefiting equipment suppliers such as LRCX. BofA’s $1.18T cloud forecast puts 3 chip stocks in focus

Investors are reassessing the outlook for AI-related chip manufacturing as cloud providers expand data-center capacity. A Bank of America forecast calling for $1.18 trillion in cloud spending could support additional processor and memory production, benefiting equipment suppliers such as LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research has received favorable investor and analyst commentary, including Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy and inclusion among efficient growth stocks. Recent analyst targets have generally remained above the current trading level, with a reported median target of $375. Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks With Strong Growth Potential

Lam Research has received favorable investor and analyst commentary, including Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy and inclusion among efficient growth stocks. Recent analyst targets have generally remained above the current trading level, with a reported median target of $375. Neutral Sentiment: The semiconductor sector’s broad rebound and renewed enthusiasm for the AI trade are supporting equipment stocks, but sector-wide rallies can also increase volatility and valuation risk.

The semiconductor sector’s broad rebound and renewed enthusiasm for the AI trade are supporting equipment stocks, but sector-wide rallies can also increase volatility and valuation risk. Negative Sentiment: Despite record results and strong AI demand, LRCX has fallen about 16% over the past month, indicating that investors remain concerned about its elevated valuation and the sustainability of rapid growth. Lam Research Plunges 16% in a Month: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Despite record results and strong AI demand, LRCX has fallen about 16% over the past month, indicating that investors remain concerned about its elevated valuation and the sustainability of rapid growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity is a cautionary signal: executives made numerous open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months. Institutional positioning was mixed, with some large investors adding shares while others reduced exposure.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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