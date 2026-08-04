Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1,013.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Lam Research by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 259,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $59,973,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list and its list of top momentum stocks for August 3. These ratings may attract additional buying interest by highlighting improving earnings and price momentum. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Lam Research was added to Zacks’ list and its list of top momentum stocks for August 3. These ratings may attract additional buying interest by highlighting improving earnings and price momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Lam Research’s record fiscal-year performance, including record June-quarter revenue, operating margin and earnings per share. The company’s latest results also exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue growth of 30% year over year and stronger-than-expected earnings, reinforcing the semiconductor-equipment maker’s growth outlook. What a $10,000 Investment in Lam Research 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Recent coverage emphasized Lam Research’s record fiscal-year performance, including record June-quarter revenue, operating margin and earnings per share. The company’s latest results also exceeded consensus expectations, with revenue growth of 30% year over year and stronger-than-expected earnings, reinforcing the semiconductor-equipment maker’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly bullish, with Needham reiterating its Buy rating and other analysts identifying LRCX among attractive technology stocks. This supports the view that demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment remains durable. Lam Research's Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham

Analyst coverage remains broadly bullish, with Needham reiterating its Buy rating and other analysts identifying LRCX among attractive technology stocks. This supports the view that demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment remains durable. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor-sector coverage noted that some air has come out of the chip-stock rally. Although the article focused on a bearish leveraged ETF rather than LRCX, it signals elevated volatility and the possibility of further rotations within semiconductor stocks. Semiconductor Outlook Bodes Well for This ETF

Semiconductor-sector coverage noted that some air has come out of the chip-stock rally. Although the article focused on a bearish leveraged ETF rather than LRCX, it signals elevated volatility and the possibility of further rotations within semiconductor stocks. Negative Sentiment: B. Riley Financial cut its Lam Research price target to $350, while a separate report cited trading weakness following an analyst downgrade. The actions could weigh on sentiment, particularly given LRCX’s elevated valuation despite its strong growth. B. Riley Cuts Lam Research Price Target

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $294.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.60 and a 200-day moving average of $277.43. The stock has a market cap of $368.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 31.27%.The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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