Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 184.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,489,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $346.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.51. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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