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Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Bailard Inc. cut its Lam Research position by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 13,285 shares and leaving it with 45,497 shares valued at about $7.79 million.
  • Lam Research has been benefiting from AI infrastructure and semiconductor demand, with headlines noting strong sales, margin expansion, and bullish analyst commentary that has helped push the stock near its 52-week high.
  • The company’s latest results were solid, as EPS and revenue both beat expectations and revenue rose 23.8% year over year; meanwhile, analysts remain mostly constructive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.94.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lam Research.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $296.05 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business's 50 day moving average price is $240.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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