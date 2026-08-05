Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,797 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 22,001 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 7.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bayban bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $317.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $340.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.20. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Lam Research had a return on equity of 67.60% and a net margin of 31.27%.The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 80,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,614,296 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s June-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of $6.72 billion, earnings of $1.82 per share and year-over-year revenue growth of 30%. Management’s September-quarter outlook—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue, about 52% gross margin and 39.5% operating margin—suggests accelerating demand for wafer-fabrication equipment. Lam Research Climbs as Strong Earnings and AI-Driven Chip Spending Optimism Support Shares

Lam Research’s June-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of $6.72 billion, earnings of $1.82 per share and year-over-year revenue growth of 30%. Management’s September-quarter outlook—approximately $8.1 billion in revenue, about 52% gross margin and 39.5% operating margin—suggests accelerating demand for wafer-fabrication equipment. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reassessing the outlook for AI-related chip manufacturing as cloud providers expand data-center capacity. A Bank of America forecast calling for $1.18 trillion in cloud spending could support additional processor and memory production, benefiting equipment suppliers such as LRCX. BofA’s $1.18T cloud forecast puts 3 chip stocks in focus

Investors are reassessing the outlook for AI-related chip manufacturing as cloud providers expand data-center capacity. A Bank of America forecast calling for $1.18 trillion in cloud spending could support additional processor and memory production, benefiting equipment suppliers such as LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research has received favorable investor and analyst commentary, including Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy and inclusion among efficient growth stocks. Recent analyst targets have generally remained above the current trading level, with a reported median target of $375. Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks With Strong Growth Potential

Lam Research has received favorable investor and analyst commentary, including Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy and inclusion among efficient growth stocks. Recent analyst targets have generally remained above the current trading level, with a reported median target of $375. Neutral Sentiment: The semiconductor sector’s broad rebound and renewed enthusiasm for the AI trade are supporting equipment stocks, but sector-wide rallies can also increase volatility and valuation risk.

The semiconductor sector’s broad rebound and renewed enthusiasm for the AI trade are supporting equipment stocks, but sector-wide rallies can also increase volatility and valuation risk. Negative Sentiment: Despite record results and strong AI demand, LRCX has fallen about 16% over the past month, indicating that investors remain concerned about its elevated valuation and the sustainability of rapid growth. Lam Research Plunges 16% in a Month: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Despite record results and strong AI demand, LRCX has fallen about 16% over the past month, indicating that investors remain concerned about its elevated valuation and the sustainability of rapid growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity is a cautionary signal: executives made numerous open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months. Institutional positioning was mixed, with some large investors adding shares while others reduced exposure.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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