Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Holdings Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,392 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 49.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 677,202 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $85,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,775 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 24.9% in the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.67.

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Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $113.66 and a one year high of $166.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 24.01%.The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $522.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is presently 118.08%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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