Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 7,774 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $140.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.28 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.92.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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