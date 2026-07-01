Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 16,868 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,030 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Visa were worth $227,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364,762 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 29,706.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,216,310,000 after buying an additional 7,308,345 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 12,497.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $342.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $614.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $324.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.52. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total transaction of $7,135,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,953.50. The trade was a 58.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $21,289,800 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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