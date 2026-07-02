Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 34,850 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,014 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Edison International were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its position in Edison International by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Edison International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of EIX opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report).

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