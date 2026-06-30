Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 37,574 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,941 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $64,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 95.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,647,080 shares of company stock worth $431,329,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.14 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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