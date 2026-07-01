Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $18.25 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,185 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Argus upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE DELL opened at $431.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,184,537.92. The trade was a 36.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at $58,390,150. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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