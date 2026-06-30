Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $56.47 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 57,746 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $56,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $151.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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