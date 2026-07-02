Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

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Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business's 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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