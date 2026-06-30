Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 110,296 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,891 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 110,296 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $44,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after buying an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after buying an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $198.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.88.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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