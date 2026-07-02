Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 16,609 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,730 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 16,609 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $35,525,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 501,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,592,443 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $180,849,000 after acquiring an additional 154,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of -312.72 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $9,502,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,043,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,821,266.79. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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