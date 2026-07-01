Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 3,736 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Tesla were worth $331,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $420.60 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $406.47 and its 200-day moving average is $412.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 385.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Phillip Securities lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.07.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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