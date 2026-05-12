Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 179,994 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,960,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $144,283,000 after buying an additional 688,114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,381.08. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $321,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,056.29. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,814 shares of company stock worth $4,744,524. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 921.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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