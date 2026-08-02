Lavelle Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,388 HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,388 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. HubSpot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lavelle Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $237.44 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.63 and a 52-week high of $541.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.86.

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Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $1,879,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,792,650. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,415 shares worth $5,533,379. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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