Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 87,815 Shares of Onespan Inc $OSPN

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN - Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,643 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 87,815 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Onespan worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Onespan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,750 shares of the company's stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Onespan by 94.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,242 shares of the company's stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 617,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSPN. Weiss Ratings raised Onespan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Onespan from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Onespan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSPN

Onespan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. Onespan Inc has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $573.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Onespan had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onespan news, CFO Jorge Garcia Martell sold 20,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,315,210.10. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

About Onespan

OneSpan, formerly known as Vasco Data Security International, is a Chicago-based cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identity and anti-fraud solutions. Founded in 1991, the company provides a suite of authentication and transaction security products designed to help organizations protect critical applications and high-value transactions across online, mobile and in-branch channels.

The core OneSpan portfolio includes multi-factor authentication, risk-based authentication and transaction signing solutions.

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