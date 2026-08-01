Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 149.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,215 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 572.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sanmina

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanmina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Buy upgrade: Zacks upgraded Sanmina to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism around earnings prospects and estimate revisions. Sanmina Upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded Sanmina to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism around earnings prospects and estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: Broad earnings estimate increases: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $8.81, well above the current consensus of $9.36. It also increased its FY2027 estimate to $11.57 from $10.24 and lifted quarterly forecasts for Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027. These revisions suggest analysts expect stronger profitability across Sanmina’s electronics manufacturing business. Sanmina analyst estimates

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $8.81, well above the current consensus of $9.36. It also increased its FY2027 estimate to $11.57 from $10.24 and lifted quarterly forecasts for Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027. These revisions suggest analysts expect stronger profitability across Sanmina’s electronics manufacturing business. Positive Sentiment: Growth and value recognition: Sanmina was included in Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists for both growth and value stocks, reinforcing the stock’s appeal across multiple investment styles. Best Growth Stocks Best Value Stocks

Sanmina was included in Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists for both growth and value stocks, reinforcing the stock’s appeal across multiple investment styles. Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings growth: Sidoti projected EPS of $13.93 for FY2028, following estimates of $11.57 for FY2027 and $10.82 for FY2026. The projections point to a continued earnings-growth trajectory, although they are forecasts rather than reported results.

Sidoti projected EPS of $13.93 for FY2028, following estimates of $11.57 for FY2027 and $10.82 for FY2026. The projections point to a continued earnings-growth trajectory, although they are forecasts rather than reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Sanmina’s value characteristics and assessed whether the stock remains undervalued, but the article provided no new company operating data or specific valuation target. Is Sanmina Stock Undervalued?

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sanmina from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $198.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,466,600. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,917,805.32. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $231.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Sanmina Corporation has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $288.68.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.54. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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