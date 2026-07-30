Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,240,667 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Free Report) by 619.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,113 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,667 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.51% of QuinStreet worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 486,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,286 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,366 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 10,338 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $155,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 390,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,855,160. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.67. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QNST. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuinStreet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QNST

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

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