Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 5,602 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,640 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medpace worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $585.49 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $501.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. Medpace's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $584.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 62,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,790,400. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,087 shares of company stock worth $16,203,054. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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