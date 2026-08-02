Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Free Report) by 192.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,737 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 200,604 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lucid Group worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jain Global LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,146 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lucid Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Lucid Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company's stock.

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Lucid Group Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Lucid Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $6.00 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Key Headlines Impacting Lucid Group

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Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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