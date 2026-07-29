Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,622 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 117,154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Genpact worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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