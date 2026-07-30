Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $14.44 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. $RNG

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,157 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 141,472 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of RingCentral worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 693 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,883 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

It's RingCentral NYSE: RNG You Want In Your 2021 Portfolio, Not Zoom NASDAQ: ZM

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. RingCentral had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $657.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. RingCentral's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.960-5.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from RingCentral's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. RingCentral's payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, COO Kira Makagon sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $722,669.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 212,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,049,278.96. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 1,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $51,346.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,209.48. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,201. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on RNG

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

See Also

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