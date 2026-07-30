Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $14.77 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,831 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Thor Industries worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Thor Industries's payout ratio is 90.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Thor Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thor Industries

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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