Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $15.04 Million Position in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,465 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 71,490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Buenaventura Mining worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,509 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,278,411 shares of the mining company's stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the second quarter worth $345,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 2,318.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,036 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 606,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 691.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,246 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 199,405 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

NYSE BVN opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $624.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.00 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 47.72% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buenaventura Mining Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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