Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. $SLDE

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,967 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 181,795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Slide Insurance worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slide Insurance by 32.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,710 shares of the company's stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 298.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,802 shares of the company's stock worth $48,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,428 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,507 shares of the company's stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

Slide Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDE opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Slide Insurance had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 52.25%. The firm had revenue of $386.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slide Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Slide Insurance announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Slide Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Slide Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Slide Insurance has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SLDE

Key Slide Insurance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings and underwriting performance: Slide reported $1.06 in diluted EPS, above the $0.88 consensus estimate and up from $0.56 a year earlier. Net income rose 92.4% year over year to $134.9 million, while gross premiums written increased 16.7% to $508.0 million. The combined ratio improved to 57.6%, indicating strong underwriting profitability. Slide Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Slide reported $1.06 in diluted EPS, above the $0.88 consensus estimate and up from $0.56 a year earlier. Net income rose 92.4% year over year to $134.9 million, while gross premiums written increased 16.7% to $508.0 million. The combined ratio improved to 57.6%, indicating strong underwriting profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also topped expectations: Quarterly revenue was $386.82 million, supporting the view that Slide is benefiting from premium growth while maintaining high margins and returns on equity. Slide Insurance Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Quarterly revenue was $386.82 million, supporting the view that Slide is benefiting from premium growth while maintaining high margins and returns on equity. Positive Sentiment: Dividend initiated or declared: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The payout adds a shareholder-return component and signals confidence in cash generation. Slide Insurance Declares Dividend

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The payout adds a shareholder-return component and signals confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains constructive but not strongly bullish: Brokerages assigned the shares an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation, suggesting a favorable outlook while leaving room for differing opinions on valuation and future growth. Slide Insurance Receives Moderate Buy Recommendation

Brokerages assigned the shares an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation, suggesting a favorable outlook while leaving room for differing opinions on valuation and future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the quarter on its earnings call: Investors are reviewing management’s commentary on operating trends and the outlook for the remainder of 2026 for evidence that the strong results can continue. Slide Insurance Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shannon Lucas sold 4,659 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $79,762.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,118,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,153,102.72. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 28,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $593,580.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,749,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,802,010.80. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,628,743 shares of company stock valued at $49,342,172. 50.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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