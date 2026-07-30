Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,092 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aercap worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aercap during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Aercap

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Positive Sentiment: AerCap reported adjusted net income of $811 million, or $5.14 per share, well above the $4.14 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion, also exceeding expectations, while EPS increased from $2.83 in the prior-year quarter. AerCap Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2026 Results

AerCap reported adjusted net income of $811 million, or $5.14 per share, well above the $4.14 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion, also exceeding expectations, while EPS increased from $2.83 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: The aircraft lessor raised its 2026 outlook and maintained strong profitability, with a reported net margin of 45.22% and return on equity of 16.01%. The results reinforce the company’s earnings momentum and operational strength. AerCap Second-Quarter Earnings Report

The aircraft lessor raised its 2026 outlook and maintained strong profitability, with a reported net margin of 45.22% and return on equity of 16.01%. The results reinforce the company’s earnings momentum and operational strength. Positive Sentiment: AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. Shareholders of record on August 12 will receive payment on September 3; the annualized dividend is $1.60 per share, representing an indicated yield of approximately 1.1%.

AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. Shareholders of record on August 12 will receive payment on September 3; the annualized dividend is $1.60 per share, representing an indicated yield of approximately 1.1%. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its unaudited second-quarter interim financial report with the SEC, providing investors with detailed financial statements and notes. AerCap Second-Quarter Interim Financial Report

The company filed its unaudited second-quarter interim financial report with the SEC, providing investors with detailed financial statements and notes. Negative Sentiment: Although management raised its 2026 guidance, the reported EPS target of $16.80 is below the roughly $17.20 consensus cited in the update. That lower-than-expected outlook may be prompting caution and offsetting the quarterly earnings beat.

Aercap Price Performance

AER opened at $148.63 on Thursday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.00. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Aercap's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Weiss Ratings raised Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Aercap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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