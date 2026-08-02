Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $366.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

More Jones Lang LaSalle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. JLL reported adjusted EPS of $5.26, ahead of the $4.56 consensus, while revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, above the $6.88 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased 59% from the prior-year quarter. JLL Reports Financial Results for Second-Quarter 2026

JLL reported adjusted EPS of $5.26, ahead of the $4.56 consensus, while revenue rose 10.8% year over year to $6.93 billion, above the $6.88 billion estimate. Adjusted EPS increased 59% from the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Leasing and Capital Markets drove the recovery. Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, helping adjusted EBITDA climb 32% to $386.3 million. Real Estate Management Services also grew 8%, indicating broad-based operating improvement. Jones Lang Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Leasing & Capital Markets

Leasing Advisory revenue increased 24% and Capital Markets Services revenue rose 19%, helping adjusted EBITDA climb 32% to $386.3 million. Real Estate Management Services also grew 8%, indicating broad-based operating improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. JLL now targets adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90 for 2026, while saying its Accelerate 2030 strategy is gaining traction. The company also repurchased $110 million of stock during the quarter and had $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. JLL targets $24.60-$25.90 adjusted EPS for 2026

JLL now targets adjusted EPS of $24.60 to $25.90 for 2026, while saying its Accelerate 2030 strategy is gaining traction. The company also repurchased $110 million of stock during the quarter and had $2.6 billion remaining under its authorization. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst support remains constructive. Barclays raised its price target to $368, but that level offers limited upside after JLL’s recent advance, potentially contributing to profit-taking. Barclays Raises Jones Lang LaSalle Price Target

Barclays raised its price target to $368, but that level offers limited upside after JLL’s recent advance, potentially contributing to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and selling pressure may be tempering enthusiasm. One valuation model characterized JLL as overvalued despite a strong fundamental score. In addition, reported insider activity over the past six months consisted of sales rather than purchases, which can reinforce caution while the stock trades near its 52-week high. Jones Lang LaSalle Stock and GF Value Analysis

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $355.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.51 and a 200-day moving average of $317.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.83 and a fifty-two week high of $365.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

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