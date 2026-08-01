Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,953 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,027 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Chefs' Warehouse worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Chefs' Warehouse by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 515.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs' Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 30.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 98.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Chefs' Warehouse

Here are the key news stories impacting Chefs' Warehouse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Chefs' Warehouse reported earnings of $0.78 per share, exceeding the $0.59 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.17 billion topped expectations of $1.12 billion. Revenue increased 12.9% year over year, supported by higher volumes, customer growth and margin expansion. CHEF Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Volume and Margin Gains

Chefs' Warehouse reported earnings of $0.78 per share, exceeding the $0.59 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.17 billion topped expectations of $1.12 billion. Revenue increased 12.9% year over year, supported by higher volumes, customer growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Raised price targets from bullish analysts: Benchmark lifted its target from $106 to $125 and maintained a “buy” rating. BTIG Research also raised its target from $100 to $125 and rated the shares “buy,” indicating continued confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. Chefs' Warehouse Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Benchmark

Benchmark lifted its target from $106 to $125 and maintained a “buy” rating. BTIG Research also raised its target from $100 to $125 and rated the shares “buy,” indicating continued confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Improved outlook: The fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and quarterly earnings beat helped drive the stock to a new 52-week high, signaling that investors view the company’s growth and operating improvements as durable. The Chefs' Warehouse Shares Rise After FY26 Revenue Outlook, 2Q Earnings Beat Estimates

The fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and quarterly earnings beat helped drive the stock to a new 52-week high, signaling that investors view the company’s growth and operating improvements as durable. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst view: Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $97 to $104 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Its target remains below the recent trading level, suggesting the firm sees limited upside after the post-earnings rally. Morgan Stanley Price Target Update

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chefs' Warehouse from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Chefs' Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chefs' Warehouse from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chefs' Warehouse from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chefs' Warehouse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chefs' Warehouse has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHEF

Chefs' Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $115.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs' Warehouse

In other Chefs' Warehouse news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $9,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,453 shares in the company, valued at $170,777,334. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Polychroni sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $356,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,892.82. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

Chefs' Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

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