Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 135.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,516 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Brink's worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brink's during the 4th quarter valued at $61,105,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink's in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,465,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brink's by 385,161.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 446,903 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,167,000 after purchasing an additional 446,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Brink's by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 420,297 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 292,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brink's by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 819,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 218,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company's stock.

Get Brink's alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Brink's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Brink's Trading Up 0.8%

Brink's stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. Brink's Company has a 52 week low of $84.99 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brink's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brink's wasn't on the list.

While Brink's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here