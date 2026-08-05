Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,922 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 382.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,398 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,354.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a market cap of $422.53 million, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.50). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm had revenue of $223.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.00 million. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 2,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $43,928.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,843.90. This trade represents a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 5,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,288.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,660 shares of company stock worth $336,579. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider USANA Health Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and USANA Health Sciences wasn't on the list.

While USANA Health Sciences currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here