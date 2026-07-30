Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $18.53 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 327,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,528,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get EDU alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,697.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,610,905 shares of the company's stock worth $253,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,370 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 1,955,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,607,000 after purchasing an additional 374,916 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,526,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 837,551 shares of the company's stock worth $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 240,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13,865.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 742,249 shares of the company's stock worth $40,846,000 after purchasing an additional 736,934 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting New Oriental Education & Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: New Oriental reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.53 billion , exceeding the $1.46 billion analyst consensus. The revenue performance suggests continued demand across its education and service offerings. New Oriental: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Oriental reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of , exceeding the $1.46 billion analyst consensus. The revenue performance suggests continued demand across its education and service offerings. Positive Sentiment: Management projected fiscal 2027 revenue of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion , above the $6.3 billion consensus estimate. The outlook is the clearest catalyst behind the positive reaction because it points to growth ahead of current expectations. New Oriental shares rise despite earnings miss as revenue beats expectations

Management projected fiscal 2027 revenue of , above the $6.3 billion consensus estimate. The outlook is the clearest catalyst behind the positive reaction because it points to growth ahead of current expectations. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted artificial-intelligence initiatives and growth opportunities, while management also discussed returns to shareholders and the company’s longer-term value proposition. New Oriental Earnings Call Highlights AI Growth, Returns

The earnings call highlighted artificial-intelligence initiatives and growth opportunities, while management also discussed returns to shareholders and the company’s longer-term value proposition. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter earnings per share were $0.60, below the $0.66 consensus estimate by $0.06. The miss limits the upside case, but was outweighed by the revenue beat and above-consensus outlook. New Oriental quarterly earnings data

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $65.00 price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 15.2%

EDU stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group NYSE: EDU is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New Oriental Education & Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New Oriental Education & Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here